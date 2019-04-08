De grootste misser aller tijden? PSG-spits Choupo-Moting zorgt voor hilariteit in match tegen Matz Sels: "Sorry..."

PSG kon zich tegen alle verwachtingen in nog niet tot kampioen kunnen kronen op zondag. In het eigen Parc des Princes hield Strasbourg-doelman Matz Sels een veredeld B-team van 'Les Parisiens' op 2-2. Nog geen titel dus voor PSG, maar na afloop had iedereen het over de misser van Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. De 30-jarige Kameroener slaagde erin om een schot van ploegmaat Christopher Nkunku op de doellijn alsnog niet tegen de netten te werken. Tot ongeloof van zowat de hele voetbalwereld. "Sorry daarvoor", reageerde Choupo-Moting na afloop.

LEES OOK. Sensatie in Frankrijk: Matz Sels en Strasbourg houden PSG van de titel

The worst miss in football history?



Or the best goal-line clearance?



Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will not want to see this again! But everyone else will want to watch it over and over...

?? https://t.co/2Kfu3nLOra pic.twitter.com/ghlhDOeHLV