Hoe zal de Notre-Dame eruitzien na de heropbouw? Wij zetten de meest interessante ontwerpen op een rij

Wordt de door brand beschadigde Notre-Dame in oorspronkelijke staat hersteld of krijgt de gotische kathedraal een nieuw uitzicht? Franse politici vragen het zich af. Zeker is: “de kathedraal zal binnen de 5 jaar hersteld zijn”. Als het niet in de (min of meer) oorspronkelijke staat is, dan maken onderstaande ontwerpen misschien wel kans om binnenkort deel uit te maken van het Parijse monument.
In de dagen na de verwoestende brand in de Notre-Dame kondigde de Franse eerste minister Édouard Philippe aan een internationale ontwerpwedstrijd uit te schrijven om de ingestorte torenspits te vervangen. “Moeten we hem herstellen, zoals Viollet-le-Duc hem ontwierp?” vroeg hij zich af. “Of moet er, zoals wel vaker gebeurt in de evolutie van erfgoed, een nieuwe spits op?”
Daarop werden heel wat ontwerpen de wereld ingestuurd. Dit zijn zeven van de meest interessante ontwerpen:
KRISTAL
Italiaanse architechten Massimiliano en Doriana Fukas hebben voorgesteld een dak en torenspits van kristal te maken. Dat zou ’s nachts oplichten. “Een kristallen torenspits symboliseert de kwetsbaarheid van de geschiedenis en spiritualiteit.”
VLAMMEN
Frans ontwerper Mathieu Lehanneur stelt voor om de verdwenen torenspits te vervangen met dat wat te zien was tijdens de brand: met vlammen, gemaakt van gouden bladeren. “Het is een manier om de catastrofe te vatten en het in iets mooi om te zetten.”
LICHTSTRAAL
It's a tragedy. Nothing would ever return over 850 years of beauty, but its time to reborn Notre-dame. In gothic times builders try to reach the sky, Le Duc tryed it also in 19century and have came closer. Now its possible to make it happen. Lightweight crown that connect heaven with earth.
Studio Vizumatelier uit Bratislavas heeft een ontwerp klaar waarbij de torenspits wordt vervangen door een lichtstraal. “Vroeger probeerden bouwers de lucht te bereiken. Met die lichtstraal zal dat ook lukken.”
BOGEN
Architectenstudio Kiss The Architect uit Cyprus ziet de nieuwe torenspits als een eclectische mix van meerdere bogen rond een centrale draaiende trap.
GEKLEURD GLAS
"Our proposal for the restoration of the Notre Dame Cathedral is to use one element that it has the best, the stained glass. Make all the cover in stained glass, including the tower, with transparency to the inner side, through the opening of the vaults, leaving only the structures flying buttresses. In Gothic there is the connection of the earth to the sky, and inside the Cathedral, the natural illumination multiplies in colors through the filter of the cover in stained glass. At night the inner illumination turns into a grandiose retro backlit coverage. A single element used, stained glass. No new architectural features, no intervention elements (redesign), no ego, no artistic aspirations. Only a religious purpose! Whatever the choice of this restoration, may God enlighten the "Notre Dame", preferably in a stained glass cover Amen." Alexandre Fantozzi
Volgens het Braziliaanse AJ6 Studio moet het dak en de torenspits van de Notre-Dame heropgebouwd worden uit bijna allemaal gekleurd loodglas. “Binnenin de kathedraal zou het natuurlijke licht de kleuren van het glas vermenigvuldigen .”
GLAS
Our team has developed a proposal for the Cathedral of Notre Dame de Paris by @alex_nerovnya.
Russisch architect Alexander Nerovnya stelt voor om een glazen dak te combineren met een meer traditionele torenspits. “Als mensen de kathedraal komen bezoeken, zullen ze zo een sterke connectie voelen tussen historie en moderne delen.”
NIEUWE OUDE TORENSPITS
How can we re-build the past for a new future. 'As a French artist and architect, the process of restoring one of our most sacred and historic landmarks raises few questions in my mind – and a hasty rebuild isn't the right answer to any of them. Today the French architecture board website reads, 'Heritage, ancient or contemporary, is a revealing and structuring element of our culture, and we must inculcate ourselves to keep alive these markers but also built today the markers of our time'.Ultimately, I trust in France's cultural core and its decision makers to have the audacity to move forward while retaining The Lady's timeless image. I can only hope the project will be humble but innovative, delicate, beautiful and engaged,created by highly skilled people around a common table. ' Image by : www.bnutsvisual.com
Frans architect en artiest David Deroo heeft een ontwerp gemaakt van een ‘idealistische manier waarop de Notre-Dame heropgebouwd zou kunnen worden”; met een moderne versie van het dak en een torenspits die min of meer dezelfde vormen heeft als van voor de brand. “Daarmee zit er een evenwicht tussen het verleden en innovatie.”