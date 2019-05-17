Cast The Big Bang Theory neemt emotioneel afscheid

Na twaalf seizoenen is de Amerikaanse sitcom The Big Bang Theory definitief gestopt. En dat is een emotioneel moment voor de cast, die nu via sociale media afscheid neemt van zijn fans.

Vooral actrice Kaley Cuoco, die de rol van Penny vertolkte, neemt uitgebreid afscheid via Instagram. Sinds de laatste aflevering donderdagavond postte ze al vier berichten, waaronder een ideo van hun laatste knuffel. En een foto van de hele cast die samen naar voor tv zit.

Ook Jim Parsons, beter bekend als Sheldon, schrijft zijn fans en collega’s iets toe. En daar heeft hij diep over nagedacht: “Het was heel moeilijk om de juiste foto te zoeken voor deze post, dus hier een plaatje van ons al knuffelend nadat we de laatste groepscene hadden gefilmd. (...) Als jullie er maar half zo veel van genoten als wij deden in de afgelopen twaalf jaar, dan zou dat al heel veel genot betekenen.”

Melissa Rauch, die in de serie Bernadette heette, bedankt dan weer elke persoon die deel uitmaakte van The Big Bang Theory.