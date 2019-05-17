Cast The Big Bang Theory neemt emotioneel afscheid

Na twaalf seizoenen is de Amerikaanse sitcom The Big Bang Theory definitief gestopt. En dat is een emotioneel moment voor de cast, die nu via sociale media afscheid neemt van zijn fans.
Vooral actrice Kaley Cuoco, die de rol van Penny vertolkte, neemt uitgebreid afscheid via Instagram. Sinds de laatste aflevering donderdagavond postte ze al vier berichten, waaronder een ideo van hun laatste knuffel. En een foto van de hele cast die samen naar voor tv zit.
Ook Jim Parsons, beter bekend als Sheldon, schrijft zijn fans en collega’s iets toe. En daar heeft hij diep over nagedacht: “Het was heel moeilijk om de juiste foto te zoeken voor deze post, dus hier een plaatje van ons al knuffelend nadat we de laatste groepscene hadden gefilmd. (...) Als jullie er maar half zo veel van genoten als wij deden in de afgelopen twaalf jaar, dan zou dat al heel veel genot betekenen.”
It was really hard to pick the right pic for this post, so here is a shot of us in a hug after we filmed the last group scene we would ever film for the series... and TONIGHT is THE NIGHT... it’s the series finale at 8pm EST and then there’s the Young Sheldon (season!) finale, and then a special behind the scenes show hosted by @kaleycuoco and @sanctionedjohnnygalecki and then the entire cast is on @colbertlateshow I hope you get a chance to tune in and i hope you enjoy all of it. If you enjoy it even half as much as we’ve enjoyed (LOVED) creating this show for the past 12 years, then that’ll be a WHOLE WHOLE lot of enjoyment. All of us will miss seeing you in this format, but we will be around in all sorts of ways, I assure you... love love love ??????
Melissa Rauch, die in de serie Bernadette heette, bedankt dan weer elke persoon die deel uitmaakte van The Big Bang Theory.
The definition of “Thank You” is “the instance or means of expressing gratitude” and boy, do I want to express how deeply grateful I am. I’ll never forget the first time I was introduced with this amazing cast to the audience. It felt completely surreal...and I’ve got to say, it never stopped feeling that way. Even up until this photo was taken at our final cast intro. When I looked out at that audience every tape night ~ at our brilliant producers & writers, terrific directors, incredible crew...at my phenomenal co-stars by my side ~ I always felt an undeniable energy coursing through my body...the physical manifestation of pure happiness and gratitude. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to every single person who has made being a part of @bigbangtheory_cbs one of the greatest experiences of my life. Thank you to every single one of you who tuned in each week. I am forever changed by The Big Bang Theory and forever thankful. ??