Eden Hazard krijgt grote verantwoordelijkheid met rugnummer bij Real Madrid

Zijn transfer naar Real Madrid is nog (steeds) niet officieel, maar via sociale media zijn beelden opgedoken van het rugnummer van Eden Hazard. De Rode Duivel zou bij de Koninklijke nummer 7 gaan dragen. Dat blijkt uit foto's van de fanshop van Real op de luchthaven van, jawel, Barcelona. Hazard neemt het nummer over van Mariano Diaz, maar is natuurlijk vooral bekend van Cristiano Ronaldo en Raul Gonzalez Blanco.

