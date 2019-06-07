Populaire countryzanger verteerd door verdriet na verdrinking van 3-jarig zoontje: “Zijn licht zal altijd in onze harten branden”

Het zoontje van de bekende Amerikaanse countryzanger Granger Smith is overleden. In een bericht op Instagram staat te lezen dat de 3-jarige River thuis is verdronken in een zwembad. “Zijn licht zal altijd in onze harten branden”, klinkt het diepbedroefd.
“Ik moet ondenkbaar nieuws brengen. Wij hebben onze jongste zoon, River Kelly Smith, verloren. Na een tragisch ongeval kon hij niet meer gered worden, ondanks alle pogingen van de artsen”, schrijft de zanger bij een foto van hem en zijn zoontje. “Amber en ik hebben de beslissing genomen om na ons laatste afscheid zijn organen te doneren, zodat andere kinderen een tweede kans op het leven kunnen krijgen. Onze familie is verwoest en diep bedroefd, maar we halen troost uit het geloof dat hij nu in de hemel is.”
“Riv was bijzonder. Iedereen die hem ontmoet heeft wist dat meteen”, gaat Smith verder. “De vreugde die hij ons gebracht heeft kan niet worden uitgedrukt, en zijn licht zal voor eeuwig branden in onze harten. Als er meer woorden zijn om dit te beschrijven, dan kan ik ze nu niet vinden. Hou van diegene rond je. Er is nooit een moeilijker moment voor ons geweest dan dit.”
Granger en zijn vrouw Amber vragen in plaats van bloemen of geschenken een donatie te maken aan het Dell Children’s Medical Center in naam van hun zoon.
View this post on Instagram
I have to deliver unthinkable news. We’ve lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith. Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived. Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life. Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father. Riv was special. Everyone that met him knew that immediately. The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts. If there are words to say more, I cannot find them in this moment. Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this. . . In lieu of flowers or gifts, please send donations to Dell Children’s Medical Center in River’s name. The doctors, nurses and staff have been incredible.
View this post on Instagram
Nothing can prepare a mother to deliver this kind of news. We’ve lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith. Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived. Granger and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life. Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father. Riv was special. Everyone that met him knew that immediately. The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts. If there are words to say more, we cannot find them in this moment. Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this. . . In lieu of flowers or gifts, please send donations to Dell Children’s Medical Center in River’s name. The doctors, nurses and staff have been incredible.