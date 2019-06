“Werken is geen optie”, dus vraagt Instagram-koppel volgers om geld voor hun volgende reis

View this post on Instagram

LITTLE UPDATE For those who don't know it yet, Cat is hiking in the himalayas. Currently they are on the Annapurna circuit, which apparently is one of the most beautiful treks. Not sure what exactly is happening over there but according to Cat the trek was closed due to bad weather which caused the death of people hiking not long ago. It just opened again about a week ago. I haven't heard from him, so I'm guessing they currently haven't got any reception up there but I'm not worried yet. I'm happy he isn't on his own, @arnaudmoro is filming the adventure and a couple other guys have joined them. I'm here for you guys until Cat has internet access again. Wishing you all the most beautiful day, make the most of it! Elena PHOTO @studiosolveig Thanks again @villashaktitawa for having us ??