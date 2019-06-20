Model gaat uit de kleren om te protesteren tegen koolmijn

Het Australische model Robyn Lawley (30) protesteert op een wel erg bijzondere manier tegen de uitbouw van een koolmijn. Ze vraagt de lokale overheid in Queensland om de goedkeuring opnieuw te bekijken. Om haar eis kracht bij te zetten, plaatste ze een naaktfoto van zichzelf op sociale media waarin ze bidt voor een betere planeet.
De Carmichael-koolmijn is een project om thermische steenkool te winnen in het noorden van het Galilee-bekken, in centraal Queensland. Op volle capaciteit zou 60 miljoen ton steenkool per jaar geproduceerd kunnen worden en dat zou van Carmichael meteen de meest actieve mijn ter wereld maken.
Al van bij het begin in 2010 heerst er protest tegen de uitbouw van de mijn, die net naast het wereldberoemde Great Barrier Reef ligt. Milieugroepen en klimaatactivisten probeerden met handtekeningen en rapporten de bouw tegen te houden, maar vingen bot: de regering keurde de bouw goed en dat tot grote ontsteltenis van onder anderen Lawley.
If I were to pray, I would be praying for the Queensland government to reconsider their final approval of the Carmichael (Adani) coal mine, right next to the Great Barrier Reef. They’ve approved it (few days ago) going forward, over 70% of the coal will be exported to be burned overseas, the thing is though we live on this earth together...burn it here or there it’s going to affect us all. Queensland government could create new jobs building epic solar or wind farms creating renewable energy and jobs for the long haul not a quick buck in a few greedy peoples hands at the destruction of one of the greatest world treasures. #climateemergency #stopadani #greatbarrierreef #renewableenergy
“Als ik zou bidden dan zou dat zijn voor de lokale overheid van Queensland”, zegt het Australische model. “Ik zou hen vragen om de goedkeuring voor de mijn opnieuw te bekijken. Als je de steenkool nu hier of aan de andere kant van de wereld verbrandt, het gaat ons allemaal aan. We leven samen op deze planeet. De overheid kan windmolenparken bouwen of inspelen op zonne-energie maar dat doet ze niet: een paar hebberige mensen hebben beslist om een van de grootste wereldwonderen te vernietigen.”
Inmiddels heeft de foto van Lawley al meer dan 7.500 likes opgeleverd.
Woke up this morning to find out that our Environmental minister and the abbott government have approved what will be the biggest mine of Australia "Carmichael mine will cover an area seven times that of Sydney Harbour. The only way to get coal out of Carmichael mine is via the Great Barrier Reef. Millions of tonnes of seabed will have to be dredged and dumped in the World Heritage Area to make way for port expansions to service this mega-mine. Minister Hunt knew the company behind the mine, Adani, had a dirty track record. In India, Adani has been investigated and fined for illegally building on villagers' land and destroying protected mangrove areas. An investigation by the Karnataka anti-corruption ombudsman exposed Adani Enterprises' active involvement in large-scale illegal exports of iron ore at its port, resulting in "huge" economic losses to the Government. Documents seized from Adani's offices revealed the company was paying cash bribes to port officials, customs, police and local pollies in exchange for "undue favour for illegal exports". Heres some more facts about this particular mine 28 thousand hectares big, taking over 20 thousand hectares of native bushland 4 x fossil fuel emissions than the country of New Zealand 12 billion liters of water per year with the coal mine to have a lifespan of 90 years the extinction of the black throated finch for a mine owned by Adani- Instead of joining countries such as Germany and introducing more renewable energy to protect our great land for us and future generations, we continue to go backwards. Coal is soon going to be a dead commodity only bought buy irresponsible countries who do not care about climate change and the damage on the world. I'm shocked and feel powerless so I decided to get people to read this one way or another, we have to stop them.....before its too late