Model gaat uit de kleren om te protesteren tegen koolmijn

Het Australische model Robyn Lawley (30) protesteert op een wel erg bijzondere manier tegen de uitbouw van een koolmijn. Ze vraagt de lokale overheid in Queensland om de goedkeuring opnieuw te bekijken. Om haar eis kracht bij te zetten, plaatste ze een naaktfoto van zichzelf op sociale media waarin ze bidt voor een betere planeet.

De Carmichael-koolmijn is een project om thermische steenkool te winnen in het noorden van het Galilee-bekken, in centraal Queensland. Op volle capaciteit zou 60 miljoen ton steenkool per jaar geproduceerd kunnen worden en dat zou van Carmichael meteen de meest actieve mijn ter wereld maken.

Eerder in juni werd ook al geprotesteerd tegen de mijn van het conglomeraat Adani. Foto: EPA-EFE

Al van bij het begin in 2010 heerst er protest tegen de uitbouw van de mijn, die net naast het wereldberoemde Great Barrier Reef ligt. Milieugroepen en klimaatactivisten probeerden met handtekeningen en rapporten de bouw tegen te houden, maar vingen bot: de regering keurde de bouw goed en dat tot grote ontsteltenis van onder anderen Lawley.

“Als ik zou bidden dan zou dat zijn voor de lokale overheid van Queensland”, zegt het Australische model. “Ik zou hen vragen om de goedkeuring voor de mijn opnieuw te bekijken. Als je de steenkool nu hier of aan de andere kant van de wereld verbrandt, het gaat ons allemaal aan. We leven samen op deze planeet. De overheid kan windmolenparken bouwen of inspelen op zonne-energie maar dat doet ze niet: een paar hebberige mensen hebben beslist om een van de grootste wereldwonderen te vernietigen.”

Inmiddels heeft de foto van Lawley al meer dan 7.500 likes opgeleverd.