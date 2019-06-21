LIVE. Wat hebben aanvoerder Schrijvers en bondscoach Walem te zeggen voor match tegen Italië?

Bondscoach Johan Walem en aanvoerder Siebe Schrijvers spreken vrijdagavond om 17u met de pers in de aanloop naar hun laatste groepsmatch tegen Italië op het EK voetbal voor beloften. Volg de persbabbel hieronder LIVE.
Europees Kampioenschap Kwalificatie Groep A
Europees Kampioenschap Kwalificatie Groep B
Europees Kampioenschap Kwalificatie Groep C
Europees Kampioenschap Kwalificatie Groep D
Europees Kampioenschap Kwalificatie Groep E
Europees Kampioenschap Kwalificatie Groep F
Europees Kampioenschap Kwalificatie Groep G
Europees Kampioenschap Kwalificatie Groep H
Europees Kampioenschap Kwalificatie Groep I
|GS
|W
|V
|G
|DS
|P
|1
|België
|4
|4
|0
|0
|11/1
|12
|2
|Rusland
|4
|3
|1
|0
|15/3
|9
|3
|Kazachstan
|4
|2
|2
|0
|7/7
|6
|4
|Schotland
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4/7
|6
|5
|Cyprus
|4
|1
|3
|0
|6/5
|3
|6
|San Marino
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0/20
|0