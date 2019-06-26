Kindsterretje (7) uit Avengers smeekt: “Please, pest mij en mijn familie niet”

Ze speelt als zevenjarige een kleine rol in “Avengers: Endgame” en die film is zo populair dat de kleine Lexi Rabe intussen wereldberoemd is. En daarbij komt ook de kritiek. Op Instagram post ze met haar mama een emotionele boodschap.

“Ik ben slechts zeven jaar oud, please pest mijn familie en mij niet”, zegt Lexi Rabe (7) in een filmpje aan haar 270.000 volgers. Om af te sluiten met “Love you 3000”, verwijzend naar hetzelfde zinnetje dat ze in de film uitspreekt.

Onder de video geeft mama Jessica nog meer uitleg: “Ik haat het dat we dit moeten posten. Maar opnieuw wordt Lexi gepest. Het zijn deze dingen die maken dat celebrities hun huis nooit uit willen of mensen willen ontmoeten. Houd alstublieft jullie meningen voor jezelf, zodat Lexi kan opgroeien in een vrije wereld.”