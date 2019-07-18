“Stuur ze terug!”: Trump-fans steunen president met racistische leuze

De Amerikaanse president Donald Trump heeft tijdens een verkiezingstoespraak in Greenville, North Carolina, opnieuw uitgehaald naar de Democratische Ilhan Omar en drie van haar partijgenoten. Zijn aanhangers scandeerden daarop “Stuur ze terug!”.

Volgens Trump voeden de vier Democratische vrouwen de opkomst van een gevaarlijk extreem-links. “Daarom zei ik dat als ze het hier niet leuk vinden, we hen moeten laten gaan. Ze houden niet van ons land”, aldus de president.

Just returned to the White House from the Great State of North Carolina. What a crowd, and what great people. The enthusiasm blows away our rivals on the Radical Left. #2020 will be a big year for the Republican Party! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 18 juli 2019

Hij viel in het bijzonder Ilhan Omar aan, de enige van het kwartet die niet op Amerikaanse bodem geboren is: de vrouw vluchtte als kind samen met haar familie vanuit Somalië naar de VS. De president beschuldigde de 37-jarige moslima ervan verschillende antisemitische uitspraken te hebben gedaan. Het publiek scandeerde vervolgens: “Stuur ze terug!”.

Trump rally crowd launches into "send her back" chant over Ilhan Omar https://t.co/VMaxlgbQn1 pic.twitter.com/92v7Lh4Uza — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) 18 juli 2019

(Opnieuw) kritiek

Er komt heel wat kritiek op die scène tijdens de verkiezingscampagne. “Dit gruwelijke gescandeer maakt Amerika niet groots. Het herinnert ons aan een donkere tijd in de geschiedenis van onze natie”, schreef het American Jewish Committee op Twitter.

This horrifying chant does not make America great. In fact, it is eerily reminiscent of a darker time in our nation’s history. https://t.co/52R7oCUj9h — AJC (@AJCGlobal) 18 juli 2019

De democratische Senator en presidentskandidaat Kamala Harris noemde het incident “verachtelijk, laf, xenofoob, racistisch”. “Het onteert het ambt van president. Het is tijd om Trump af te zetten en het land te verenigen”, adus Harris nog.

It’s vile.

It’s cowardly.

It’s xenophobic.

It’s racist.

It defiles the office of the President.

And I won't share it here.



It’s time to get Trump out of office and unite the country. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) 18 juli 2019

Omar zelf reageerde krachtig: “Ik ben waar ik thuishoor: in het huis van het volk en je zal het gewoon moeten aanvaarden”.