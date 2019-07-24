Technische storing houdt tientallen vliegtuigen aan de grond op Schiphol

Foto: EPA-EFE

Door een storing bij het tankbedrijf kunnen vliegtuigen op Schiphol woensdagnamiddag niet tanken. Dat bevestigt een woordvoerder van de Nederlandse luchthaven. “Aircraft Fuel Supply, dat de brandstoftoevoer verzorgt, kampt sinds 13 uur met een storing. De oorzaak is niet bekend.”

Vooral sinds 14.30 uur is de storing goed voelbaar. Voordien waren heel wat vliegtuigen al volgetankt. In de vooravond staan enkele tientallen toestellen op de tarmac in Schiphol te wachten, is te zien op sociale media.

TUI meldt op Twitter dat ze van Schiphol naar de luchthaven van Luik gaat vliegen om daar te tanken.

