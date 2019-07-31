Kevin-Prince Boateng tekent bij Fiorentina

Kevin-Prince Boateng zet zijn carrière verder bij Fiorentina. De 32-jarige centrumspits komt over van Sassuolo. Die club leende hem de voorbije maanden uit aan FC Barcelona, maar daar kwam de Duitse Ghanees amper aan de bak.
Boateng versleet al heel wat ploegen. Hij brak in 2005 door bij Hertha Berlijn en droeg daarna ook het shirt van Tottenham, Dortmund, Portsmouth, Genoa, Milan, Schalke, Las Palmas en Eintracht Frankfurt. In de zomer van 2018 tekende hij bij Sassuolo. De Italianen verhuurden hem in de winter aan Barcelona maar daar speelde hij amper vier wedstrijden.
De voormalige Ghanese international, halfbroer van Bayernverdediger Jérôme Boateng, verhuist op definitieve basis naar Fiorentina. De contractduur is niet bekend.
???? BOATENG E’ UN CALCIATORE VIOLA ACF Fiorentina comunica di aver acquistato, a titolo definitivo, i diritti alle prestazioni sportive del calciatore Kevin Prince Boateng dall’U.S. Sassuolo Calcio. Boateng è nato a Berlino il 6 marzo del 1987. In carriera ha indossato, tra le altre, le maglie di Milan, Schalke 04, Eintracht Francoforte e, da gennaio 2019, ha giocato nel Barcellona, oltre a vantare 14 presenze con la Nazionale del Ghana con la quale ha realizzato 2 reti. Il calciatore tedesco, in carriera, ha vinto 1 Campionato italiano, 1 Supercoppa italiana, 1 Coppa di Germania e 1 Campionato spagnolo. | ???? Boateng completes Fiorentina move ACF Fiorentina is delighted to announce the acquisition of Kevin-Prince Boateng on a permanent deal from U.S. Sassuolo Calcio. Born in Berlin on 6 March 1987, Boateng has vast international experience having played in Germany, England, Italy and Spain for the likes of Hertha Berlin, Tottenham, Borussia Dortmund, Portsmouth, AC Milan, Schalke 04, Las Palmas, Eintracht Frankfurt and Sassuolo. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Barcelona. Kevin has 14 caps and three goals for Ghana. During his career he has won the League Cup, Serie A, the Italian Super Cup, the German Cup and the Spanish Liga. #ForzaViola