Kevin-Prince Boateng tekent bij Fiorentina

Kevin-Prince Boateng zet zijn carrière verder bij Fiorentina. De 32-jarige centrumspits komt over van Sassuolo. Die club leende hem de voorbije maanden uit aan FC Barcelona, maar daar kwam de Duitse Ghanees amper aan de bak.

Boateng versleet al heel wat ploegen. Hij brak in 2005 door bij Hertha Berlijn en droeg daarna ook het shirt van Tottenham, Dortmund, Portsmouth, Genoa, Milan, Schalke, Las Palmas en Eintracht Frankfurt. In de zomer van 2018 tekende hij bij Sassuolo. De Italianen verhuurden hem in de winter aan Barcelona maar daar speelde hij amper vier wedstrijden.

De voormalige Ghanese international, halfbroer van Bayernverdediger Jérôme Boateng, verhuist op definitieve basis naar Fiorentina. De contractduur is niet bekend.