Italiaans voetbal Nieuws Serie A Coppa Italia

Kevin-Prince Boateng tekent bij Fiorentina

Kevin-Prince Boateng tekent bij Fiorentina

Foto: EPA

Kevin-Prince Boateng zet zijn carrière verder bij Fiorentina. De 32-jarige centrumspits komt over van Sassuolo. Die club leende hem de voorbije maanden uit aan FC Barcelona, maar daar kwam de Duitse Ghanees amper aan de bak.

Boateng versleet al heel wat ploegen. Hij brak in 2005 door bij Hertha Berlijn en droeg daarna ook het shirt van Tottenham, Dortmund, Portsmouth, Genoa, Milan, Schalke, Las Palmas en Eintracht Frankfurt. In de zomer van 2018 tekende hij bij Sassuolo. De Italianen verhuurden hem in de winter aan Barcelona maar daar speelde hij amper vier wedstrijden.

De voormalige Ghanese international, halfbroer van Bayernverdediger Jérôme Boateng, verhuist op definitieve basis naar Fiorentina. De contractduur is niet bekend.

Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram

???? BOATENG E’ UN CALCIATORE VIOLA ACF Fiorentina comunica di aver acquistato, a titolo definitivo, i diritti alle prestazioni sportive del calciatore Kevin Prince Boateng dall’U.S. Sassuolo Calcio. Boateng è nato a Berlino il 6 marzo del 1987. In carriera ha indossato, tra le altre, le maglie di Milan, Schalke 04, Eintracht Francoforte e, da gennaio 2019, ha giocato nel Barcellona, oltre a vantare 14 presenze con la Nazionale del Ghana con la quale ha realizzato 2 reti. Il calciatore tedesco, in carriera, ha vinto 1 Campionato italiano, 1 Supercoppa italiana, 1 Coppa di Germania e 1 Campionato spagnolo. | ???? Boateng completes Fiorentina move ACF Fiorentina is delighted to announce the acquisition of Kevin-Prince Boateng on a permanent deal from U.S. Sassuolo Calcio. Born in Berlin on 6 March 1987, Boateng has vast international experience having played in Germany, England, Italy and Spain for the likes of Hertha Berlin, Tottenham, Borussia Dortmund, Portsmouth, AC Milan, Schalke 04, Las Palmas, Eintracht Frankfurt and Sassuolo. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Barcelona. Kevin has 14 caps and three goals for Ghana. During his career he has won the League Cup, Serie A, the Italian Super Cup, the German Cup and the Spanish Liga. #ForzaViola

Een bericht gedeeld door ACF Fiorentina (@acffiorentina) op

Corrigeer

Klik voor nieuws en uitslagen

Jupiler Pro League
Bundesliga
Premier League
Ligue 1
Superleague Greece
Serie A
Eredivisie
Liga NOS
Premier Liga
Scottish Premiership
Primera Division
Süper Lig

Het Nieuwsblad biedt meer dan 1.000 reeksen in 12 sporten aan. Zoek hierboven de uitslagen van uw favoriete club of surf naar onze uitslagenpagina.

Serie A TIM Regulier

Vorige speeldag

Speeldag 38 -

GS W V G DS P
1 Juventus 38 28 4 6 70/30 90
2 Napoli 38 24 7 7 74/36 79
3 Atalanta 38 20 9 9 77/46 69
4 Internazionale 38 20 9 9 57/33 69
5 AC Milan 38 19 8 11 55/36 68
6 AS Roma 38 18 8 12 66/48 66
7 Torino 38 16 7 15 52/37 63
8 SS Lazio 38 17 13 8 56/46 59
9 Sampdoria 38 15 15 8 60/51 53
10 Bologna 38 11 16 11 48/56 44
11 Sassuolo 38 9 13 16 53/60 43
12 Udinese 38 11 17 10 39/53 43
13 SPAL 38 11 18 9 44/56 42
14 Parma 38 10 17 11 41/61 41
15 Cagliari 38 10 17 11 36/54 41
16 Fiorentina 38 8 13 17 47/45 41
17 Genoa 38 8 16 14 39/57 38
18 Empoli 38 10 20 8 51/70 38
19 Frosinone 38 5 23 10 29/69 25
20 Chievo Verona 38 2 22 14 25/75 17