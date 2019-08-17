Hij dacht hij alleen zou zijn op de begrafenis van zijn vrouw die vermoord werd in El Paso. De verrassing kon niet groter zijn

Dat er ook iets moois kan voortkomen uit het onbeschrijflijke leed van de families van de slachtoffers van de schietpartij in El Paso, blijkt uit het hartverwarmende verhaal van Antonio Basco. De man verloor zijn echtgenote en vreesde haar helemaal alleen te moeten begraven, maar daar dacht zijn gemeenschap anders over.

De 63-jarige Margie Reckard was één van de 22 mensen die twee weken geleden om het leven kwamen bij de schietpartij in El Paso. Haar man verloor in één klap zijn laatste levende familielid. “Ze maakte van mij de gelukkigste man ter wereld”, zei een rouwende Antonio Basco. “Ik blijf naar de voordeur kijken in de hoop dat ze binnenwandelt, ik heb zelfs geprobeerd haar te bellen.”

Viraal

Maar Basco moest de realiteit onder ogen zien: zijn geliefde vrouw zou niet thuiskomen, hij moest een begrafenis organiseren. Uit vrees dat hij daarbij de enige aanwezige zou zijn, vroeg de man aan de begrafenisondernemer om een open uitnodiging aan de stad op te nemen in het rouwbericht.

Foto: AFP

Dat bericht werd ook op het Facebook-profiel van de begrafenisondernemer, waar het in geen tijd viraal ging en al snel 11.000 keer bekeken werd. Honderden mensen lieten weten dat ze present zouden tekenen, waarop beslist werd om de begrafenis op een grotere locatie te houden.

Massale respons

Dat bleek ook nodig: finaal kwamen vrijdag maar liefst 700 mensen Margie Reckard een laatste groet brengen en haar man steunen. Basco kreeg een hartverwarmend applaus toen hij de kerk betrad. “Het is hartverscheurend wat gebeurd is, maar zien hoe iedereen hier elkaar steunt is hartverwarmend”, zei Jose Delgado, een bloemist die ook 70 bloemstukken liet leveren voor de herdenkingsdienst. “Wij zijn jouw familie!”, riep een andere aanwezige Basco toe.

Een crowdfunding-oproep om Basco te helpen met de kosten van de begrafenis bracht intussen ook al meer dan 22.000 euro op.

Emotioneel einde

Aan het einde van de dienst liepen mariachi’s door het publiek terwijl ze ‘Amor Eterno’ zongen. Die ballade uit 1984 is op korte tijd uitgegroeid tot een hymne van de rouwende bevolking van El Paso. De tranen vloeiden rijkelijk.

Een overweldigde Basco kwam vervolgens de vele aanwezigen persoonlijk bedanken. Hij kon nog net “I love y’all, man” (“Ik zie jullie allemaal graag”) zeggen alvorens hij brak en ook hij in tranen uitbarstte.

This is how Antonio Basco was greeted as he made his way into his wife’s memorial “We are your family sir... We’re your family.” #ElPasoStrong pic.twitter.com/anI3KLFoPa — Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) August 17, 2019

Antonio Basco is coming out to hug everyone. ❤ I'm hearing he comes out every so often to greet everyone. pic.twitter.com/gjwRPoLfhS — Natassia Paloma (@NatassiaPaloma) August 17, 2019

People coming in hundreds signing in and waiting in line to pay their respects for the life of Margie. Each person is being welcomed by Antonio Basco, saying he wants to personally meet everyone. pic.twitter.com/UnfYsoGGow — Celina Renae Quintana (@KTSMCelina) August 17, 2019

Such a large & beautiful crowd here for Mr. Antonio Basco who lost his wife Margie Reckard in the racist attack on #ElPaso two weeks ago. This video doesn’t even capture a fraction of the entire crowd. We are #ElPasoSteong pic.twitter.com/Bw6ITMaIvq — Claudia Tristán (@tristan_claudia) August 17, 2019

An overwhelmingly beautiful flower display at the Perches location. All sent from the community, honoring the life of Antonio Basco’s wife, Margie Reckard. pic.twitter.com/U9nPISRfJC — Celina Renae Quintana (@KTSMCelina) August 16, 2019

With no family in the area, Antonio Basco worried he would be alone in saying goodbye to his wife Margie Reckard, who was killed in the El Paso mass shooting.



She received thousands of heartfelt tributes, with strangers wanting to pay their respects.@GadiNBC shares this story. pic.twitter.com/fbwjRZ99hy — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) August 16, 2019

The line for Margie Reckard’s funeral wraps around a few blocks. Antonio Basco asked for the public to attend his wife’s funeral because they had no family in town. #ElPasoStrong pic.twitter.com/YVpmetAVgJ — mark lambie (@LambieMark) August 17, 2019

Truly special to see the incredible outpouring of love & support for Antonio Basco in El Paso. After his wife Margie was killed, he welcomed anyone to attend her memorial service. He has no other family. 100s, maybe +1000 showed up. This is not even half the line. #ElPasoStrong pic.twitter.com/cK679NCUDe — Kaylee Hartung (@KayleeHartung) August 17, 2019

1 - A church in El Paso, Texas is full of flowers for Margie Reckard, who was one of 22 people killed this month when a gunman opened fire inside a Walmart. With no family in the area, her husband Antonio Basco was worried that he would be saying goodbye pic.twitter.com/dveb53ubyW — NANO (@CeciliaNano) August 17, 2019

Outside of La Paz Faith Church where hundreds of people have turned out for the funeral service for Margie Reckard tonight.



The line to meet her husband, Antonio Basco, wraps around the entire block.



One woman tells him: “You are loved.” pic.twitter.com/Nzidj1Q7pL — Keenan Willard (@KeenanKFOX_CBS) August 17, 2019

Love RT @aflores: Antonio Basco arrived at the service and instead of going right inside the La Paz Faith Center walked down the street to greet the people who showed up.



People told him “You’re not alone” and “We’re your family.” https://t.co/PWpS2mqukK pic.twitter.com/so1umPPHfh — D1ZZLE (@MySteez) August 17, 2019

PT 2: Mr. Antonio Basco hugs strangers saying, “God, bless you, God bless you,” thanking them for coming today. @KFOX14 @CBS4Local pic.twitter.com/WsfceoUAz0 — Jala Washington (@JalaKFOX_CBS) August 17, 2019

