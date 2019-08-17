Hij dacht hij alleen zou zijn op de begrafenis van zijn vrouw die vermoord werd in El Paso. De verrassing kon niet groter zijn

Video: Reuters/Twitter

Dat er ook iets moois kan voortkomen uit het onbeschrijflijke leed van de families van de slachtoffers van de schietpartij in El Paso, blijkt uit het hartverwarmende verhaal van Antonio Basco. De man verloor zijn echtgenote en vreesde haar helemaal alleen te moeten begraven, maar daar dacht zijn gemeenschap anders over.

De 63-jarige Margie Reckard was één van de 22 mensen die twee weken geleden om het leven kwamen bij de schietpartij in El Paso. Haar man verloor in één klap zijn laatste levende familielid. “Ze maakte van mij de gelukkigste man ter wereld”, zei een rouwende Antonio Basco. “Ik blijf naar de voordeur kijken in de hoop dat ze binnenwandelt, ik heb zelfs geprobeerd haar te bellen.”

Viraal

Maar Basco moest de realiteit onder ogen zien: zijn geliefde vrouw zou niet thuiskomen, hij moest een begrafenis organiseren. Uit vrees dat hij daarbij de enige aanwezige zou zijn, vroeg de man aan de begrafenisondernemer om een open uitnodiging aan de stad op te nemen in het rouwbericht.

Foto: AFP

Dat bericht werd ook op het Facebook-profiel van de begrafenisondernemer, waar het in geen tijd viraal ging en al snel 11.000 keer bekeken werd. Honderden mensen lieten weten dat ze present zouden tekenen, waarop beslist werd om de begrafenis op een grotere locatie te houden.

Massale respons

Dat bleek ook nodig: finaal kwamen vrijdag maar liefst 700 mensen Margie Reckard een laatste groet brengen en haar man steunen. Basco kreeg een hartverwarmend applaus toen hij de kerk betrad. “Het is hartverscheurend wat gebeurd is, maar zien hoe iedereen hier elkaar steunt is hartverwarmend”, zei Jose Delgado, een bloemist die ook 70 bloemstukken liet leveren voor de herdenkingsdienst. “Wij zijn jouw familie!”, riep een andere aanwezige Basco toe.

Een crowdfunding-oproep om Basco te helpen met de kosten van de begrafenis bracht intussen ook al meer dan 22.000 euro op.

Emotioneel einde

Aan het einde van de dienst liepen mariachi’s door het publiek terwijl ze ‘Amor Eterno’ zongen. Die ballade uit 1984 is op korte tijd uitgegroeid tot een hymne van de rouwende bevolking van El Paso. De tranen vloeiden rijkelijk.

Een overweldigde Basco kwam vervolgens de vele aanwezigen persoonlijk bedanken. Hij kon nog net “I love y’all, man” (“Ik zie jullie allemaal graag”) zeggen alvorens hij brak en ook hij in tranen uitbarstte.

Foto: REUTERS
Foto: REUTERS
Foto: AFP
Foto: AFP
Foto: AP
Foto: AFP
Foto: AFP
Foto: AFP
Foto: REUTERS
Foto: AFP
Foto: AFP
Foto: AFP
Foto: AFP
Foto: REUTERS
Foto: REUTERS
Foto: AFP
Foto: REUTERS
Foto: REUTERS
Foto: REUTERS
Foto: AFP
Foto: AFP
Foto: AFP
