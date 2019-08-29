Italiaans voetbal Nieuws Serie A Coppa Italia

Alexis Sanchez volgt Romelu Lukaku en wordt door Manchester United uitgeleend aan Inter

Alexis Sanchez in het shirt van Inter. Foto: Inter

Alexis Sanchez ruilt Manchester United voor Inter Milan, zo maakten beide clubs donderdag bekend. De Chileense linksbuiten wordt voor een jaar verhuurd en mag zich zo opnieuw ploegmaat van Rode Duivel Romelu Lukaku noemen.

Vorig seizoen werd Alexis Sanchez fel geplaagd door blessures, en toch bleef hij nog regelmatig zijn minuten maken. Voor United kwam de Chileen uiteindelijk 45 keer in actie verspreid over anderhalf jaar, maar hij maakte vooral carrière bij Arsenal (166 wedstrijden) en Barcelona (141 wedstrijden). Sanchez, 30 intussen, is ook 130-voudig Chileens international.

