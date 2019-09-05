Zoon van Braziliaanse voetballegende Cafu sterft op amper 30-jarige leeftijd

Cafu (tweede van links) verliest zijn zoon Danilo (rechts).

Drama ten huize Cafu. De zoon van de legendarische rechtsback is op amper 30-jarige leeftijd overleden.

Danilo Feliciano de Moraes, de oudste zoon de Braziliaanse ex-voetbalster, kreeg tijdens een wedstrijdje met vrienden een hartaanval. Hij zou volgens verschillende Braziliaanse media na zo’n tien minuten gezegd hebben dat hij zich niet goed voelde. Danilo werd nog naar het Albert Einstein Hospital gevoerd, maar overleed daar ondanks inspanningen van de aanwezige dokters.

Onder andere Sao Paulo (de club waar de 49-jarige Braziliaan zijn carrière startte), AS Roma, Milan en Real Madrid plaatsten een bericht op Twitter om de tweevoudige wereldkampioen sterkte te wensen. Cafu speelde liefst 142 keer voor Brazilië en won in zijn carrière twee keer een Italiaanse titel (Roma 2001, Milan 2004) en een keer de Champions League (Milan 2007).

