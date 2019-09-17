Standard nodigt wereldberoemde pornoster Mia Khalifa uit voor Europa League-wedstrijd tegen Arsenal

Standard ontvangt op twaalf december de Engelse topclub Arsenal in de Europa League. Op Twitter hebben ze alvast bij een opvallende persoon gepolst of zij niet vrij was die avond: voormalig pornoster Mia Khalifa.

Eerst een korte update voor wie Mia Khalifa een grote onbekende is: de 26-jarige Libanees-Amerikaanse is een voormalig pornoactrice en fetisjmodel dat op Instagram 17 miljoen volgers heeft. Khalifa maakte op korte tijd furore in de pornowereld: ze toonde haar lichaam amper drie maanden aan de wereld maar werd daarin wel de populairste pornoster ter wereld onder andere omdat ze sommige video’s opnam met een hoofddoek, wat haar dan weer bedreigingen van ISIS opleverde.

Deze week dook ze op in Engeland, voor de Premier League-wedstrijd van Watford tegen Arsenal (2-2). Ze outte zich plots als fan van Watford, hoewel ze eerder nochtans zei fan te zijn van die andere Londense club, West Ham. Haar antwoord op die (massale) kritiek was kort maar krachtig: “Ik ben gewoon voor elke ploeg die tegen Arsenal speelt.”

En dat was Standard dus niet ontgaan: de Luikse club antwoordde op Twitter met een uitnodiging: “Ben je vrij op twaalf december om te supporteren voor Standard, live in ons stadion?”

Are you free the 12th of December to support Standard de Liège ?? Arsenal, LIVE in our stadium ? ?? #STAARS #UEL — Standard de Liège (@Standard_RSCL) September 17, 2019

