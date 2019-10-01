Champions League Nieuws Uitslagen

Humor na sensationele ruststand Real Madrid - Club Brugge, Dennis in speciaal lijstje

Foto: PN

Zelfs in de wildste dromen van Philippe Clement stond Club Brugge bij de rust niet 0-2 op voorsprong tegen Real Madrid. Maar dat was wel de realiteit. Dennis scoorde voor de pauze twee keer in het Bernabeu, tot ongeloof van Thibaut Courtois. En jolijt van Twitter.

De Nigeriaan van blauw-zwart is pas de zevende speler die twee keer scoort in de Champions League op bezoek bij De Koninklijke. Daarmee doet hij even goed als onder andere Alessandro Del Piero, Lionel Messi en Mario Mandzukic.

Twitter ging los na de 0-2 van Club: 

 

Intussen kreeg Thibaut Courtois, alweer, kritiek. Onze nationale nummer één werd bij de rust vervangen met last aan de schouder.

 

