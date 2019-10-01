Humor na sensationele ruststand Real Madrid - Club Brugge, Dennis in speciaal lijstje

Zelfs in de wildste dromen van Philippe Clement stond Club Brugge bij de rust niet 0-2 op voorsprong tegen Real Madrid. Maar dat was wel de realiteit. Dennis scoorde voor de pauze twee keer in het Bernabeu, tot ongeloof van Thibaut Courtois. En jolijt van Twitter.

De Nigeriaan van blauw-zwart is pas de zevende speler die twee keer scoort in de Champions League op bezoek bij De Koninklijke. Daarmee doet hij even goed als onder andere Alessandro Del Piero, Lionel Messi en Mario Mandzukic.

?? - Players to score multiple goals in a Champions League away match against Real Madrid



Alessandro Del Piero (2008) Alexandre Pato (2009)

Lionel Messi (2011)

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (2015)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (2017)

Mario Mandzukic (2018)

Dennis (2019)#UCL #RMCLU — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) October 1, 2019

Twitter ging los na de 0-2 van Club:

Blimey! Real Madrid are 2 down at home to Brugge. Both goals scored by Dennis: The menace. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 1, 2019

??Au #RFB, le @ClubBrugge a dû attendre 81 minutes avant de mener 0-2. Les Verts ont tenu le 0-0 durant 60 minutes de plus que le @realmadrid. Ok, pas mal... ?????? #RMCLUB #UCL https://t.co/4UhMeikcfT — Royal Francs Borains (@FrancsBorains) October 1, 2019

rEaL mAdRiD WiLl bE bEtTeR iN dEfEnCe WiTh SeRgIo RaMoS bAcK iN tHe TeAm pic.twitter.com/ksQaPlORKp — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 1, 2019

Preview van hoe Dennis straks z’n hattrick vervolledigt. #RMACLU pic.twitter.com/X6F13p60Mu — Guillaume Maebe (@GuillaumeMaebe) October 1, 2019

3 - Real Madrid have conceded 2+ goals in three consecutive home games in all European competitions for the first time in their history. Leaky. pic.twitter.com/0GdQWM4eld — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 1, 2019

Intussen kreeg Thibaut Courtois, alweer, kritiek. Onze nationale nummer één werd bij de rust vervangen met last aan de schouder.

What a crazy stat this is!



Is Courtois the worst signing in recent Real Madrid history? pic.twitter.com/rXQ1lTODvR — Free Super Tips (@FootySuperTips) October 1, 2019

Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/cJk7AWwmZI — Mark Worrall (@gate17marco) October 1, 2019