Humor na sensationele ruststand Real Madrid - Club Brugge, Dennis in speciaal lijstje

De Nigeriaan van blauw-zwart is pas de zevende speler die twee keer scoort in de Champions League op bezoek bij De Koninklijke. Daarmee doet hij even goed als onder andere Alessandro Del Piero, Lionel Messi en Mario Mandzukic.
?? - Players to score multiple goals in a Champions League away match against Real Madrid— Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) October 1, 2019
Alessandro Del Piero (2008) Alexandre Pato (2009)
Lionel Messi (2011)
Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (2015)
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (2017)
Mario Mandzukic (2018)
Dennis (2019)#UCL #RMCLU
Twitter ging los na de 0-2 van Club:
Blimey! Real Madrid are 2 down at home to Brugge. Both goals scored by Dennis: The menace.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 1, 2019
??Au #RFB, le @ClubBrugge a dû attendre 81 minutes avant de mener 0-2. Les Verts ont tenu le 0-0 durant 60 minutes de plus que le @realmadrid. Ok, pas mal... ?????? #RMCLUB #UCL https://t.co/4UhMeikcfT— Royal Francs Borains (@FrancsBorains) October 1, 2019
rEaL mAdRiD WiLl bE bEtTeR iN dEfEnCe WiTh SeRgIo RaMoS bAcK iN tHe TeAm pic.twitter.com/ksQaPlORKp— B/R Football (@brfootball) October 1, 2019
Preview van hoe Dennis straks z’n hattrick vervolledigt. #RMACLU pic.twitter.com/X6F13p60Mu— Guillaume Maebe (@GuillaumeMaebe) October 1, 2019
Die schijnbewegingen van Dennis, wereldklasse.#reaclu pic.twitter.com/eFQL4MQYWL— Glenn De Hollander (@glenn_dh) October 1, 2019
Doelsaldo Real Madrid na anderhalve wedstrijd in de #UCL: 0-5. #RMCLU pic.twitter.com/Sl4Tj8WDxi— Koen Frans (@koenfrans) October 1, 2019
3 - Real Madrid have conceded 2+ goals in three consecutive home games in all European competitions for the first time in their history. Leaky. pic.twitter.com/0GdQWM4eld— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 1, 2019
Intussen kreeg Thibaut Courtois, alweer, kritiek. Onze nationale nummer één werd bij de rust vervangen met last aan de schouder.
What a crazy stat this is!— Free Super Tips (@FootySuperTips) October 1, 2019
Is Courtois the worst signing in recent Real Madrid history? pic.twitter.com/rXQ1lTODvR
Thibaut Courtois— Mark Worrall (@gate17marco) October 1, 2019
Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/cJk7AWwmZI
Courtois getting exposed, once again. One of the best transfer deals Chelsea has ever done, selling Courtois and bringing in the superior player in Kepa.— FutbolChelsea (@FutbolCheIsea) October 1, 2019
Another nightmare Real Madrid moment for Thibaut Courtois ????#RMABRU #UCL pic.twitter.com/C9x6EZdRUx— Goal (@goal) October 1, 2019