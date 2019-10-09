Volg om 16u15 LIVE de persconferentie bij de Rode Duivels met bondscoach Roberto Martinez

Volg hier om 16u15 live de persconferentie van bondscoach Roberto Martinez in de aanloop naar de twee komende EK-kwalificatiewedstrijden van de Rode Duivels tegen San Marino (donderdag om 20u45 in Brussel) en Kazachstan (zondag om 15u in Nur-Sultan). Aansluitend staat ook Timothy Castagne de pers te woord.
Europees Kampioenschap Kwalificatie Groep A
Europees Kampioenschap Kwalificatie Groep B
Europees Kampioenschap Kwalificatie Groep C
Europees Kampioenschap Kwalificatie Groep D
Europees Kampioenschap Kwalificatie Groep E
Europees Kampioenschap Kwalificatie Groep F
Europees Kampioenschap Kwalificatie Groep G
Europees Kampioenschap Kwalificatie Groep H
Europees Kampioenschap Kwalificatie Groep I
|GS
|W
|V
|G
|DS
|P
|1
|België
|6
|6
|0
|0
|19/1
|18
|2
|Rusland
|6
|5
|1
|0
|18/4
|15
|3
|Kazachstan
|6
|2
|3
|1
|8/9
|7
|4
|Cyprus
|6
|2
|3
|1
|11/6
|7
|5
|Schotland
|6
|2
|4
|0
|5/13
|6
|6
|San Marino
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0/28
|0