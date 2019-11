Vaginamuseum in Londen wil taboes doorbreken

View this post on Instagram

We have some AMAZING news. WE ARE OPENING! That's right, you can come and see us in the flesh. Our first exhibition, Muff Busters: Vagina Myths and How to Fight Them will be opening on 16th November at our very first home at Unit 17&18, Stables Market, Camden. Before that, we've got a packed programme of pre-opening events for you to enjoy in the premises. There's so much going on it's impossible to cram into a post, so take a peek at our website and start planning your visit!? ? #vaginamuseum