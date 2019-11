Hondentrainster krijgt doodsbedreiging nadat ze hond een spuitje gaf “omdat hij altijd stout was”

View this post on Instagram

5 years ago, I euthanized this dog. —— This photo was taken a few months prior, I didn’t even get the prints until he was gone. —— He was 3.5ish years old. We had lived together for 3 of those years. —— Tanner was a behavior euthanasia. He was a bad dog. And yes, I believe in bad dogs. He wasn’t fearful, he was dog aggressive. —— If my management had failed, he would have killed a dog. And he would have injured any human who got in his way. I’m quite sure of this. As it stands, he never hurt anyone but me, and I am glad for that. —— ... Continued in comments...