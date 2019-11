Jagende moeder (29) krijgt doodsbedreigingen voor ‘pikante’ kiekjes met jachttrofeeën

View this post on Instagram

Wallabie hunting in Waimate! 🦘We had a call from a local farmer to do abit of pest control, so off we bounced!😂 They are a massive annoyance to the farmers in this area so luckily we managed to whipped out a few! - - - - - - - #wallabies #wallabiehunting #pestcontrol #familyhunt #kidsdayout #waimate #newzealand #nzhunting #huntingnz #hunting #4x4playoffroadaccessories #kangaroo #kangaroohunting #ridgelineclothing #ridgeline #southisland #lower #nicetail