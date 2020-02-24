Manchester United-supporters richten zich in open brief tot burgemeester van Brugge: “We vreesden voor onze veiligheid”

De supportersfederatie van Manchester United heeft een open brief gestuurd naar de Brugse burgemeester Dirk De fauw, naar aanleiding van het duel tegen Club Brugge in de Europa League . Ze veroordelen hun “betreurenswaardige behandeling” bij hun bezoek aan Brugge en Jan Breydel vorige week. “Heel wat mensen maakten zich oprechte zorgen over hun veiligheid.”

“De slechtste ervaring op een Europese verplaatsing in jaren en ons vorige bezoek in 2015 was ook al een dieptepunt.” Zo blikt de Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST) terug op het bezoek aan Jan Breydel, vorige week in de 1/16de finales van de Europa League.

In een open brief gericht aan de Brugse burgemeester Dirk De fauw (CD&V) somt de erkende supportersfederatie van de club een reeks klachten op. Ze willen van De fauw weten waarom het nodig was dat lokale politiemensen de bezoekende supporters vijandig ontvingen. Waarom een waterkanon en prikkeldraad werden ingezet. En waarom supporters van bussen en uit taxi’s werden gezet. “Heel wat van onze supporters zijn ouder of slecht te been. Zij moesten kilometers te voet naar het stadion wandelen in vreselijke weersomstandigheden.”

Ook in het stadion liet de behandeling te wensen over. Heel wat supporters vreesden voor hun veiligheid omdat ze na de wedstrijd werden “opgesloten” in hun vak. “Een steward met jaren dienst zweerde dat het zijn laatste Europese uitwedstrijd was. Hij zei dat de politie de sleutel van de toegangsdeuren had afgepakt en er niemand bij de veiligheidsdeuren stond die ze in een noodgeval kon openen.” Ook vragen de supporters zich af waarom er netten werden gespannen terwijl er geen incidenten met vuurpijlen waren.

Tot slot stelde de MUTS de Brugse supporters gerust die donderdag naar Old Trafford reizen. “We zullen hen ontvangen zonder prikkeldraad, waterkanonnen of slechte stewards en politieagenten. Ze zullen de wedstrijd kunnen volgen zonder netten voor hun ogen en met een dak boven hun hoofd als het zou regenen. We zouden beschaamd zijn als bezoekers in Manchester worden ontvangen zoals hierboven beschreven. Zijn jullie niet beschaamd over hoe jullie bezoekers ontvangen in jullie stad?”

Burgemeester De fauw: “Eerste dat ik ervan hoor”

Burgemeester Dirk De fauw (CD&V) valt uit de lucht wanneer hij de klachten hoort. “Slecht behandeld? Dat is het eerste wat ik daar over hoor. Wel was het de bedoeling dat de supporters in groep en onder begeleiding naar het stadion zouden wandelen, zoals ook de supporters van Galatasaray een tijd geleden, maar dat is door het regenweer letterlijk en figuurlijk in het water gevallen. Als de politie supporters van Manchester United van de bus heeft gehaald, dan was dat met de bedoeling om ze niet te vermengen met die van Club Brugge”, legt De fauw uit.

“Om diezelfde reden is het inderdaad zo dat de politie ze een omweg heeft laten nemen, want in hun geval is de kortste weg van het centrum naar het stadion niet de beste. Dan komen ze uit aan de verkeerde kant van het stadion en passeren ze supporterscafé’s als ’t Putje en De Platse (het plein waar de meeste Club-supporters verzamelen). De politie wil de supportersgroepen gescheiden houden, en het is ook daarom dat de bezoekende supporters wat langer moeten wachten voordat ze het stadion kunnen verlaten. Dat geldt niet alleen voor hen, maar ook voor supporters van bijvoorbeeld Anderlecht of Standard wanneer zij bij ons op bezoek zijn. Dat de fans van Manchester United zo kritisch reageren, heeft volgens mij grotendeels met het slechte weer te maken. Anderzijds zou een nieuw stadion ons mogelijk toestaan en en ander aangenamer te laten verlopen.”

Lees de volledige brief hier:

The Mayor of Brugge

We are the Manchester United Supporters Trust - the official recognised group representing Manchester United supporters. We work with both our own club and local police force, Greater Manchester Police, on matters of supporter safety, and liaise with both regularly to ensure, while attending matches, our supporters experience is a safe one.

Manchester United have been regular participants in European Competitions for decades. We are very proud of our contribution to European Football. We are also proud of our travelling supporters and their behaviour overseas. Many fans will make significant sacrifices to be able to follow MUFC abroad and we do so as ambassadors of both our club and country, leaving behind us - we hope - a positive impression of MUFC and the people of our city and beyond. We recognise that we are privileged to visit so many towns and cities around the world and especially in Europe and many of us take the opportunity of these trips to embrace local cultures and traditions and bring home positive and happy memories.

It is therefore with regret and with grave concern that we write this open letter to you all, but as representatives of law abiding supporters and members we have no choice other than to highlight, in this way, the deplorable treatment we were subjected to during our visit to Brugge, by the local police and stewards. It is not an exaggeration to say that many fans were in genuine fear for their safety at times throughout the evening.

As it always is on our travels, our only intention was to visit your City, enjoy ourselves, contribute to your local economy and, of course support our club and yet we returned home with an impression of Brugge that should shame all those responsible for our safety and security. Many of us who’ve travelled the world following MUFC are of the opinion that this was the worst experience of a European away game they’d had for many years - and our previous recent visit to Brugge was a low point at the time.

Given our exemplary collective behaviour and the complete lack of evidence to the contrary, please help us to understand why the following was considered necessary, appropriate and proportionate;

- There was no transport available to us - we have numerous reports that the Police instructed taxi drivers to stay away from the ground and not to pick up Manchester United fans. It was a long walk in horrendous weather conditions from the town to the stadium. A significant number of our supporters were elderly or had mobility issues which meant this was a big problem. Local authorities arranging buses for us is the norm at most of our away games. Instead, Police were stopping buses before reaching the ground and removing United fans forcibly and telling them to walk.

- The crowd management in close proximity to the stadium was appalling with many of our fans complaining they’d been deliberately sent in the wrong direction on long detours. Is there no coordinated plan from the club, stewards and Police for visiting supporters?

- The almost universal hostility from Police when they were approached for assistance/directions further suggests this was part of a wider and deliberate policy of provocation. Why were the Police instructed to act in such antagonistic fashion?

- Why was it felt necessary to deploy a water cannon, where was the evidence that one may have been necessary?

- Why was it necessary to use barbed wire barriers for a football match?

- Why were fans unable to leave the stadium?

- Why were exit gates locked leading to the build up of crowds and the risk of a crush developing both at the exit from the concourse and at the bottom of the stairs?

- The head steward who held the gate key said he had been instructed by Police to lock the gate and refuse to allow supporters to exit - why were these instructions given?

- In the second half the same head steward - who appeared frightened by developments and said this would be the last night he would work here - revealed he no longer had the exit key as the Police had taken it from him and there was no-one near the gate who could open it even in an emergency. Surely the designated key holder should be identifiable and in position to open the gate if required, at all times? Why is it even necessary to lock an exit gate during the game except as part of a holdback for security reasons which should only be put in place if there is evidence to support its necessity? Aside from being a further provocative act by the Police is this not contrary to safety regulations?

- Why is netting used when there have been no incidents of missiles being thrown by Manchester United fans on previous visits?

- Why didn’t all Police and Stewards have working radios? Shouldn’t this be standard in case of an emergency?

Finally, we would like to reassure Club Brugge supporters that they will be extended a warm welcome to Manchester next week and will categorically not experience the same barbed wire, water cannons, poor crowd management, stewarding and Policing that our fans had to endure when visiting your city. Brugge supporters visiting Old Trafford will also have an unobstructed view of the pitch with no netting and a roof to keep them dry should it rain.

We would be embarrassed if visitors to Manchester were treated as described above - are you not ashamed of the way visitors to your city were treated?

Poor treatment is one issue but the safety concerns go far beyond that and we will be sending a report to UEFA outlining the issues our supporters have sent to us. However an early response to the concerns outlined above would be welcome to reassure future visitors to your city will not be subjected to such poor and on occasion dangerous treatment.

MUST - the Manchester United Supporters’ Trust

www.imust.org.uk