Nieuwe soort dino ontdekt en hij is familie van de T-rex: “We wisten onmiddellijk dat de beenderen bijzonder waren”

Very exited to share my latest work in collaboration with Dinosaur isle and @uni_southampton to create the illustration for vectaerovenetor! - a new species of dinosaur on the Isle of Wight. You can preorder a print of my digital painting now! (Link available online my bio). Time lapse of it’s creating coming soon so stay tuned for more on this work. #iow #dinosaur #palaeontology #reconstruction #vectaerovenetor #newdiscovery #science #newdino #procreate #dino #paleogirl #paleoart #artwork #artist #isleofwight #geology