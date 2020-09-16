Leeds en Southampton struikelen in tweede ronde van League Cup

Leeds United en Southampton hebben zich woensdagavond niet kunnen plaatsen voor de derde ronde van de League Cup.
Promovendus Leeds United ging er tegen derdeklasser Hull City uit na strafschoppen. Na de reguliere speeltijd stond er 1-1 op het scorebord, in de strafschoppenreeks trok Hull met 9-8 aan het langste eind. Southampton ging met 0-2 onderuit tegen tweedeklasser Brentford.
Dinsdag:
Newcastle - Blackburn (D2) 1-0
West Ham - Charlton Athletic (D2) 3-0
Bournemouth (D2) - Crystal Palace 0-0 (11-10 n.s.)
Burton Albion (D3) - Aston Villa 1-3
Woensdag:
West Bromwich Albion - Harrogate Town (D4) 3-0
Ipswich Town (D3) - Fulham 0-1
Leeds - Hull City (D3) 1-1 (8-9 n.s.)
Southampton - Brentford (D2) 0-2
Everton - Salford City (D4) 3-0
Donderdag:
Burnley - Sheffield United
Wolverhampton - Stoke City (D2)
Brighton - Portsmouth (D3)