‘Vintage’ Marouane Fellaini: ex-Rode Duivel valt in en scoort winning goal in 93ste minuut

Marouane Fellaini's 1st goal in the 2021 CSL season. In the last minute, the Belgian midfielder introduced into the game in the 2nd half, scored a trademark header for Shandong Taishan to sink Fabio Cannavaro's Guangzhou FC 1:0. 2 wins in a row for Shandong Taishan. pic.twitter.com/WhziSApmcM