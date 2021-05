Ploegmaat van Lukaku kan fenomenale statistiek voorleggen: afgelopen tien jaar negen keer landskampioen

Arturo Vidal’s domestic league title history:



???? 2011-12 ??

???? 2012-13 ??

???? 2013-14 ??

???? 2014-15 ??

???? 2015-16 ??

???? 2016-17 ??

???? 2017-18 ??

???? 2018-19 ??

???? 2019-20 (runner-up)

???? 2020-21 ??



He has won 9 out of the last 10 league titles he has played in. ?? pic.twitter.com/1do1jt1iRN