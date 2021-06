Wat een statistiek! Romelu Lukaku staat tussen vijf voetbaliconen na nieuwe EK-goal

Context for Belgium's 2-0 win vs Finland:



Romelu Lukaku scored- giving him the most goals by a Belgium player at a single EUROs (3)



19-year-old Jérémy Doku started, becoming the 1st teenager to play for Belgium at the EUROs since Enzo Scifo in 1984



