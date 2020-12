Uitstekende Youri Tielemans levert voor Leicester City absolute topprestatie af tegen Manchester United

Youri Tielemans vs. Man Utd:



? Most touches (107)

? Most passes (79)

? Most ball recoveries (14)

? Most duels won (12)

? Most final ? entries (11)

? Most take-ons (6)

? 100% take-on success

? 3 tackles made

? 2 interceptions

? 2 fouls won

? 2 crosses

? 2 shots



?? pic.twitter.com/oIBf2la6yr