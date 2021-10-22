Live voetbal

25/10Einde

Süper Lig / Speeldag 10

Besiktas - Galatasaray

2 - 1
Cyle Larin40'Cyle Larin64'
35'Alexandru Cicaldau

40' Doelpunt

1-1 Cyle Larin
Assist: Umut Meras

41' Geel

Rachid Ghezzal

64' Doelpunt

2-1 Cyle Larin
Assist: Necip Uysal

75' Geel

Alex Teixeira

83' Wissel

in: Salih Ucan
out: Alex Teixeira

89' Wissel

in: Kenan Karaman
out: Rachid Ghezzal

90'+4' Wissel

in: Welinton
out: Necip Uysal
in: Güven Yalçin
out: Michy Batshuayi

90'+5' Geel

Ersin Destanoglu

35' Doelpunt

0-1 Alexandru Cicaldau
Assist: Kerem Aktürkoglu

47' Geel

Taylan Antalyali

64' Wissel

in: Ryan Babel
out: Olimpiu Morutan
in: Halil Dervisoglu
out: Taylan Antalyali

70' Geel

Marcão Teixeira

78' Wissel

in: Mostafa Mohamed
out: Mbaye Diagne
in: Ömer Bayram
out: DeAndre Yedlin

81' Strafschop gemist

Mostafa Mohamed

90' Wissel

in: Baris Alper Yilmaz
out: Alexandru Cicaldau
Start wedstrijd 19:02 Plaats Istanbul Stadion Vodafone Park Scheidsrechter Firat Aydinus

Voormalig Zulte Waregem-spits beslist Turkse topper met twee doelpunten

Foto: EPA-EFE

Besiktas heeft maandagavond de Turkse topper tegen Galatasaray met 2-1 gewonnen. Galatasaray kwam nochtans op voorsprong via Cicaldau, maar Cyle Larin - twee seizoenen geleden nog trefzeker voor Zulte Waregem - werd met twee doelpunten de matchwinnaar. Michy Batshuayi werd in blessuretijd nog gewisseld bij Besiktas, dat gedeelde tweede staat op vier punten van Trabzonspor. Galatasaray telt drie punten minder.

