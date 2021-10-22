Voormalig Zulte Waregem-spits beslist Turkse topper met twee doelpunten

Besiktas heeft maandagavond de Turkse topper tegen Galatasaray met 2-1 gewonnen. Galatasaray kwam nochtans op voorsprong via Cicaldau, maar Cyle Larin - twee seizoenen geleden nog trefzeker voor Zulte Waregem - werd met twee doelpunten de matchwinnaar. Michy Batshuayi werd in blessuretijd nog gewisseld bij Besiktas, dat gedeelde tweede staat op vier punten van Trabzonspor. Galatasaray telt drie punten minder.
Live voetbal
Süper Lig / Speeldag 10
Besiktas - Galatasaray
2 - 1
Cyle Larin40'Cyle Larin64'
35'Alexandru Cicaldau
40' Doelpunt
Cyle Larin
Assist: Umut Meras
Assist: Umut Meras
41' Geel
Rachid Ghezzal
64' Doelpunt
Cyle Larin
Assist: Necip Uysal
Assist: Necip Uysal
75' Geel
Alex Teixeira
83' Wissel
Salih Ucan
Alex Teixeira
Alex Teixeira
89' Wissel
Kenan Karaman
Rachid Ghezzal
Rachid Ghezzal
90'+4' Wissel
Welinton
Necip Uysal
Güven Yalçin
Michy Batshuayi
Necip Uysal
Güven Yalçin
Michy Batshuayi
90'+5' Geel
Ersin Destanoglu
35' Doelpunt
Alexandru Cicaldau
Assist: Kerem Aktürkoglu
Assist: Kerem Aktürkoglu
47' Geel
Taylan Antalyali
64' Wissel
Ryan Babel
Olimpiu Morutan
Halil Dervisoglu
Taylan Antalyali
Olimpiu Morutan
Halil Dervisoglu
Taylan Antalyali
70' Geel
Marcão Teixeira
78' Wissel
Mostafa Mohamed
Mbaye Diagne
Ömer Bayram
DeAndre Yedlin
Mbaye Diagne
Ömer Bayram
DeAndre Yedlin
81' Strafschop gemist
Mostafa Mohamed
90' Wissel
Baris Alper Yilmaz
Alexandru Cicaldau
Alexandru Cicaldau
Start wedstrijd 19:02 Plaats Istanbul Stadion Vodafone Park Scheidsrechter Firat Aydinus