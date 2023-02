Tegenslag voor Thibaut Courtois: Belgische nummer één valt geblesseerd uit tijdens opwarming, Real verliest troosteloos

Fewest shots on target by Real Madrid in a LaLiga game since 2016/17:



◎ 1 vs. Villarreal (2020)

◎ 1 vs. Osasuna (2021)

◉ 1 vs. Real Mallorca (2023)



Their only shot on target of the match was Marco Asensio's penalty that was saved by Pedrag Rajkovic. 🧤 pic.twitter.com/CBkJR36S8B